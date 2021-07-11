Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,354 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of QUALCOMM worth $791,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 401,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,716 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

