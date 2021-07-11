Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.36% of KLA worth $1,197,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.