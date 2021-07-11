Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.09 Billion Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.75% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,087,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

