Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,702,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662,884 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.92% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,236,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

