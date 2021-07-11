Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $964.95 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,413,835 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.55% of Accenture worth $964,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,063,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $312.62 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

