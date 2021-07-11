Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $970.07 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 964,977 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.28% of TE Connectivity worth $970,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

