Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.74% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $968,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $198.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

