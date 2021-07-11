Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,071,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,457 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.30% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $1,134,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,978,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 439,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -380.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.