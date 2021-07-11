Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 446,272 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.56% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,967,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.44. The company has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.10 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

