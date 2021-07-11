Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $740.11 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,188,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.75% of Ferguson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

