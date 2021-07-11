Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,017,296 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.36% of Snap worth $1,081,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,571,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,734,000 after acquiring an additional 320,117 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $557,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 34.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snap by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 633,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 156,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock valued at $261,815,984.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.