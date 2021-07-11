Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.53% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $1,044,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

NYSE:SHW opened at $276.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

