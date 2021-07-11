Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.41% of WEX worth $693,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in WEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in WEX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

NYSE:WEX opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.88. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

