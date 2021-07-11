Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.04% of AbbVie worth $1,993,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,408,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,338 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 117.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $116.58 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

