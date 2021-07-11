Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,906 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Costco Wholesale worth $764,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $414.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

