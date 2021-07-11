Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,906 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Costco Wholesale worth $764,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

