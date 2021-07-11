Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,086,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,812 shares of company stock worth $15,097,664. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

