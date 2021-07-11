Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,710,380 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,156,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.95% of Elanco Animal Health worth $829,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

