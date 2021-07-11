Jarvis+ (JAR) 1-Day Volume Tops $335,163.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $763,204.21 and approximately $335,163.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

