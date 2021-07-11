Jobchain Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $216,364.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.33 or 0.00884437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

