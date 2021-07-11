Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. 6,120,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

