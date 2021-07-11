JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,644 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 718.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.51. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $136.82.

