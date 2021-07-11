JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 8,521 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Apollo Investment worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

