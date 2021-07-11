JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,650 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of The First Bancshares worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $768.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

