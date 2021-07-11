JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 268,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.