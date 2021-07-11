JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.21. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.