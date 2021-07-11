JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock worth $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $25.36 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $565.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

