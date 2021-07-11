JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 342.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,626 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

