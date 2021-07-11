JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

