JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of Orchid Island Capital worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after buying an additional 1,395,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 101,968 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.80%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

