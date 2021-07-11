JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.57 Million Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Model N worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.