JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 1,464.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of AudioCodes worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 371,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $33.10 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

