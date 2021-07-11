JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of QCR worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.