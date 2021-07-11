JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.75% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XES stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $68.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.