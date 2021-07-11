JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.01 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $410.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

