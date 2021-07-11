JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.64% of ZIX worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.03 on Friday. Zix Co. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $400.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

