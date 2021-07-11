JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Brightcove worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.