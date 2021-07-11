JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.79 Million Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of EverQuote worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

