JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

