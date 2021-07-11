JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $13.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $14.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,992. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

