JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

NYSE:JPM traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,694,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,992. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

