JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $155.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $471.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

