JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 42,497 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 448.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of XPEL worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 383.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,391 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

