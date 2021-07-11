JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Matson worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Matson by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $68.12 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

