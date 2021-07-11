JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,943 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.87% of United Insurance worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. Analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

