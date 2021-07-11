JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,425 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Triple-S Management worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $544.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

