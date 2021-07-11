JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,610 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period.

IEV opened at $53.82 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

