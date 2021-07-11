JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,756 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 650.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.