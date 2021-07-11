JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of American Public Education worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

