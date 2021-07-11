JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Youdao worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Youdao by 4,556.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth $4,688,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20. Youdao, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.